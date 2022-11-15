Police officer hit by suspected drunk driver in SW Houston, HPD says

Police were investigating a hit-and-run crash when one of them was hit by a suspected drunk driver.

HOUSTON — A police officer was injured when a suspected drunk driver hit them while they were involved in a separate chase in southwest Houston early Tuesday, according to the Houston Police Department.

This happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Hillcroft Street just off the Southwest Freeway.

Houston police said two officers were investigating a two-car crash in the area when they learned a hit-and-run driver crashed further down the street. Officers caught up with that driver who took off running.

One of the officers ran after him when investigators said a second driver hit the officer and the hit-and-run driver. Both the officer and the first driver were taken to a hospital.

Investigators have not released any information on their conditions, but KHOU 11 News is hearing reports that the officer is expected to be OK.

The second driver, who hit the officer, was given a field sobriety test at the scene and arrested for DWI, police said.

Police have not said what charges they could be facing but the Harris County District Attorney’s Office was at the scene working with police.