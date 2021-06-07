Police: No charges for Florida pizza driver who shot, killed man who was trying to rob him

According to police, Jeremy Hicks, 34, was killed during the incident after trying to rob the driver with a knife.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The Glynn County Police Department held a news conference Monday morning to give an update after a man was shot after reportedly trying to rob a papa John's pizza delivery driver with a knife.

The incident happened Saturday in the 3100 block of Cypress Mill Road around 11:24 p.m.

According to police, Jeremy Hicks, 34, was killed during the incident.

Glynn County police said they were dispatched to the area at about 11:24 p.m. after being called by the driver. Responding officers reportedly found a man dead with a gunshot wound.

Police say that the driver told officers he shot Hicks in self-defense after he attempted to rob him at knifepoint.

Initially, police say the driver was unable to locate the original location that the pizza was supposed to to be delivered. The driver then made contact with Hicks who instructed him to drive to the area of Cypress Mill Road where the incident then took place.

GCPD says Hicks has an extensive criminal history that includes multiple instances of robbery. Police say he recently served 15 years in prison and was recently released on probation.

Police say this time no criminal charges have been filed against the 25-year-old pizza delivery driver, who was not named during the news conference. He was uninjured during the incident.

Statement from SARPJ, the operator and owner of the Papa John’s Store #767:

We are extremely saddened to hear about this tragic situation involving one of our drivers. We are working in full cooperation with local authorities in their investigation.

Police say the investigation is ongoing as they investigate whether additional individuals were involved.

Ernest Bradham owns the multi-acre property along Cypress Mill Road where the man's body was found by police.

Bradham says his son saw a pizza delivery car parked in front of a trailer he rents out, and that trailer is currently unoccupied.