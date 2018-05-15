JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas - Police need your help with identifying seven suspects responsible for a burglary in Jersey Village.

The Jersey Village Police Department said on Tuesday, May 1, seven unknown male suspects burglarized a convenience store in the 7400 block of Senate Ave and it was all caught on video.

The suspects attached chains from a stolen white van to the store's front doors to break inside. Using the van, the suspects ripped the doors from the store and then ransacked the business. The suspects then attempted to use the chains to steal an ATM machine, but after several unsuccessful attempts, the suspects became "startled" and fled on foot.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. You can call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477 or the Jersey Village Police Department at 713-466-5824.

