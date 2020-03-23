HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after two men were shot in an apparent ambush outside a food store on the southeast side late Sunday.

According to E.A. Martinez with HPD Homicide, the shooting happened at about 8:10 p.m. Sunday in the 6000 block of the Gulf Freeway, in the Gulfgate area

Police said surveillance video showed the two adult male victims were behind the store when a dark sedan with two other men pulled up. Police said it looked like the victims were ambushed and shot.

One man died at the hospital while the other was stabilized in unknown condition.

Police did not immediately have a detailed description of the suspects in the dark sedan.

The motive is not known at this time, but police said victims are often robbed in the area while walking to and from their apartments to get snacks and drinks.

Police have not released the names of the men who were shot.

Anyone with information that could help investigators should call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600.

