HOUSTON — Houston Police are investigating after a man allegedly stole a woman’s purse and ended up crashing into a Metro bus before taking her car.

The incident happened just after 1 p.m. Thursday at a Walmart near Center Street in Washington Heights. Police said a woman was shopping there when a man stole her purse. According to police, the woman chased after the suspect and rammed her car into his, causing his car to go over a median and crash into a Metro bus. The suspect then hopped into the woman’s car.

Authorities said passengers were on the bus, but no one was hurt.

