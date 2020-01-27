FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A man is facing criminal charges after he fired a gun during a disturbance inside a home near Missouri City overnight, Houston police said.

Police were called to the home in the 17000 block of Quail Glen shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday.

A woman at the home said her adult son was inside with a gun, which he discharged. The man was alone in the home but refused to come outside for officers, police said.

Lt. Christopher Bruce with HPD said at one point the suspect showed his weapon to officers in a threatening manner. He eventually left his weapon inside and tried to get in a vehicle in the driveway, that’s when a SWAT team moved in and arrested him without further incident.

The Fort Bend County D.A. is taking a charge of aggravated assault on a public servant filed against the suspect.

His name has not been released.

There were no reports of injuries in the earlier gunfire.

