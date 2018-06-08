PASADENA, Texas – Police are searching for a suspect after an elderly man was found dead outside of his vehicle early Sunday morning.

Pasadena Police said officers found the 83-year-old victim with injuries to his head near a vehicle just before 7 a.m. Sunday in the 4200 block of Shaver. Police said the victim, identified as Pedro Munive, was “murdered by an unknown suspect.”

Surveillance video at the apartment complex captured the incident. Police said the suspect is described as being a white or Hispanic male, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10, weighing approximately 200 pounds and has tattoos on his left arm.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest. YTo submit a tip, call (713) 222-TIPS (8477).

