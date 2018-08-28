MISSOURI CITY, Texas – A 20-year-old man was arrested after police say he allegedly confessed to killing his girlfriend and putting her body in a trunk of a car in Missouri City.

Missouri City Police say Troy Larue Parker, 20, is charged with murder in the death 19-year-old Sabrina Nicole Herrera.

Investigators said police received a call reference a missing person on Monday. The family of Herrera had located her vehicle utilizing the Find a Friend app on the iPhone in the 1600 block of Bent Oak in Missouri City.

An officer inspected the car and located the victim’s body in the trunk of the vehicle.

Investigators were called to the scene for further investigation. They were able to establish a timeline of the victim’s whereabouts during the afternoon and discovered that her boyfriend was the last to see her.

Police said the boyfriend was contacted, and during an interview, confessed to killing the victim at his residence in the 8400 block of Quail Run, which is in Houston. He then drove to Missouri City with the victim in the trunk and parked the car in the 1600 Block of Bent Oak.

The suspect has been taken into custody and is being transported to the Fort Bend County Jail.

