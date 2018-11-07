LA PORTE, Texas - La Porte Police credit clear surveillance video with the arrest of a man accused of breaking into a La Porte church.

The La Porte First Baptist Church at 310 South Broadway was broken into Sunday.

Police downloaded the church's surveillance video which shows a man peering into the building through a set of glass doors.

Police put the surveillance video on their Facebook site and quickly got tips that led to the arrest of Noel Christian Scholes, 47, of Shoreacres.

Scholes is charged with burglary of a building.

Scholes admitted to the church break-in, police said, and led officers to some of the stolen items.

Police say Scholes also told them that when he fled from the church, he ended up crashing his bicycle and cut his chin, which is covered with a large bandage.

