DEER PARK - A 29-year-old man is charged with indecency after exposing his genitals Sunday morning at a retail store in Deer Park, police say.

The suspect was identified by police as Aurelio Medina, who was charged with indecent exposure through the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

Police responded to a report of a man exposing his genitals at a retail store in the 9000 block of Spencer Highway around 10:50 a.m.

Medina was subsequently identified as the suspect, according to Deer Park Police.

