HOUSTON — Houston police need the public’s help with identifying three home invasion suspects who forced themselves inside a woman’s home and attempted to rob her, only to realize they were in the wrong house.

One of the suspects was caught on surveillance video getting in and out of the getaway car and police are hoping someone may recognize him.

On May 21, the woman and her 13-year-old son were at their home in the 11300 block of Main when the woman heard a loud banging outside her door.

She thought it was thunder, but when she looked out the window she saw three masked men parked outside her house. Police said they were standing near a maroon GMC Yukon.

The woman said the men then started running towards her front door while yelling FBI. She told police she grabbed her cell phone to call 911 and then ran into her son’s bedroom.

The suspects allegedly forced themselves inside the home and ran into her son’s bedroom. Police said they then started demanding money and drugs.

According to police, the suspects asked the woman about a man living at her home and she explained to them that she only lived there with her son. One of the suspects then hit her in the head with the butt of his gun.

Police said the suspects then made their way to the master bedroom and that’s when one of them yelled that they were in the wrong house.

The suspects then ran out of the home. Police said they didn’t take anything.

The woman suffered minor injuries to her head.

Police described the suspects as three black men. One is about 6 feet 5 inches and weighs about 260 pounds. He was wearing a white shirt, blue pants and black shows. Another man was wearing a gray hoodie.

The third man was in a black shirt and black shorts.

If you have any information on the suspects in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

