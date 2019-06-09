HOUSTON — Police are looking for the driver who struck and killed a man in a northwest Houston roadway overnight.

The crime happened at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Brittmoore, not far from Beltway 8 and Hammerly.

Police said the victim was walking across the street when a 2014 to 2017 Toyota pickup truck, light color, struck him. The driver appeared to be traveling at a high rate of speed and left the scene heading northbound.

The victim died at the scene.

Police are searching for a truck matching that description with front-end damage. They're also looking at video from nearby security cameras.

The suspect faces a failure to stop and render aid charge as well as a charge of vehicular manslaughter.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM