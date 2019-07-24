HOUSTON — Seeing video of her family’s nail salon getting robbed near the end of an average day makes 11-year-old Michelle very sad.

"It makes me want to cry,” said Michelle, whose mother didn't want her to be fully identified.

She told us crooks rushed into YM Nail Salon from the parking lot without much warning back on May 28th.

"And my mom said she was about to lock the door, but my uncle’s outside, so she can’t lock it," said Michelle. "And then they just started coming in, pointing the gun at everyone and telling them to stop and put their hands up.”

The robbery is very similar to a second one that was also caught on camera about three miles away at Northline Nails and Spa.

Video just released by the Houston Police Department shows two masked men rush in with guns drawn.

They surprise the owner up front before robbing him and several people inside.

"That's scary," said longtime customer Karen Nichols. “Because I come all the time and just to know this place would be robbed, it’s horrible.”

Right now, police are not saying if the two crimes may be connected.

But both sets of suspects, who used stolen cars to get away, appear to be in their 20s with similar heights and builds.

“I want them caught and they need to be prosecuted and go to jail," said customer Alice Ray. "Hell, it just don’t make sense, people out here stealing. I hate liars and thieves.”

Especially those who prey on hard-working families and their customers, like Michelle’s.

“I want them to be arrested,” said Michelle.

There’s not much advice for customers caught in a situation like this.

Police generally say cooperating is the best way to keep yourself safe.

Call Houston Police with any information on these robberies.