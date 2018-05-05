A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed on a street in north Houston late Friday night.

The Houston Police Department said the incident happened around 11 p.m. on Berry Road and Madie Drive.

The victim is expected to survive.

Police said there are no witnesses and no possible suspects in custody.

Police collected evidence from the scene hoping that will give them more information on the suspect.

If you have any information on this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

© 2018 KHOU