HOUSTON – Police are searching for a killer who shot a store employee in the northwest part of Houston.

It happened just after 5 p.m. on Hollister Road outside the T&T Food Mart. Shell casings from a firearm were littered everywhere in the parking lot.

The Houston Police Department believe one shooter fired at the victim who they described as a male in his 40s.

Police have not released a description of the suspect, but do say they have information on who this person could be.

Dozens of people gathered in the street shortly after the shots were heard. Few people could recall seeing a car or anyone take off from the scene.

Police said no one else was inside the store at the time of the shooting, but they are positive the victim was the intended target.

Earlier that same day, police detained two people in squad cars, who were later taken away. Officers would not confirm if they were suspects.

