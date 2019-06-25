HOUSTON — Police are looking for a man who shot another man in north Houston Tuesday morning.

Officers say a repossession team, a dad and his two sons, were following the suspect and trying to repossess his vehicle.

As they followed the man, he pulled into a gas station in the 300 block of W Tidwell Road, got out of his vehicle and opened fire on the men, officers said.

One of the sons was hit in the shoulder and the suspect fled the scene.

The men were able to drive their vehicle to a nearby Shell gas station and called police.

HPD said they have the suspect's name and vehicle description.

It’s not yet clear if the suspect knew the victims were a repossession team.

The men were not in a marked vehicle and there was no tow truck with them.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

