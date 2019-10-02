HOUSTON — Police are looking for the person responsible for shooting a woman at her apartment complex in northwest Houston Sunday.

This happened at about 5:30 a.m. in the 8000 block of W Tidwell Road.

The Houston Police Department said someone knocked on the woman’s door and when she went to answer it the suspect shot through the door multiple times.

She was hit once in the pelvis. Police said she is stable and expected to survive.

Investigators are talking to witnesses to see if they can gather leads.

Police said there could be more than one suspect, but there is no one in custody at this time.

The woman’s teenage daughter was inside the home during the shooting. She was not injured.

Police are unsure if the woman knew the shooter.

Call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477 if you know anything about this case.

► Make it easy to keep up-to-date. Download the KHOU News app now.

Have a news tip? Email us or message us on our Facebook page or Twitter feed.