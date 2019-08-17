HOUSTON — Police are investigating a robbery at a jewelry store in Baybrook Mall.

Around 1 p.m., the suspects reportedly robbed Helzberg Diamonds, police said.

Several people posted to social media about an active shooter situation at the mall but police say that is not the case and there is no threat to the public.

There is no one in custody at this time.

Houston Police say the suspects are described by witnesses as four black men. No other description has been provided yet.

Anyone with information is urged to call HPD's robbery division at 713-308-0700 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

This is the second weekend in a row that we've had a scare at a mall. Just last week, people were scrambling out of Memorial City Mall after a man jumped on a table and threatened to harm himself.

