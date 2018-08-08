LEAGUE CITY – Police need the public’s help with identifying three young ladies who were caught on surveillance putting a credit card skimmer on an ATM.

The League City Police Department tweeted a photo of the ladies and said they put the skimmer on an ATM inside of a Bucee's on League City Parkway.

Thankfully, the skimmer was seized before any customer info was stolen or compromised.

Police said the women were heard speaking another language other than English.

If you recognize these women please call LCPD at 281-332-2566.

