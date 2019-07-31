HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — *EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is when Tekoney Blackledge was arrested in Mississippi after he was charged with murdering Saron James.*

The white Audi SUV linked to the murder of the 62-year-old woman who was shot near Katy has been found.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle was found by an officer from a different law enforcement agency and it is being processed for evidence.

Tekoney Blackledge, 19, has been charged for the murder of Saron James. He was arrested Monday in Mississippi.

READ: Arrest made in 62-year-old woman's shooting death near Katy; Suspect caught in Mississippi

On July 16, James and her husband were on Old Greenhouse Road coming from the doctor’s office when they thought they heard fireworks. James' husband was behind the wheel and he said when he looked over at his wife, she has a gunshot wound to the head.

James was rushed to the hospital where she later died.

READ: Husband, wife were just minutes from home when someone shot her in the head

A witness told investigators he was riding in the passenger seat of a vehicle heading east on Old Greenhouse Road on the day of the shooting and saw a white SUV in the westbound lanes. He witnessed the driver and passenger get out of the white SUV and get into a verbal exchange with the driver of a black Ford pickup truck that was parked on the south side of Old Greenhouse.

The witness told deputies he passed the intersection and saw the driver re-enter the SUV and then immediately heard gunshots. The witness also saw a rifle barrel sticking out of the driver’s side back window and a flash from another weapon out of the driver’s window.

The witness told deputies the weapons were being fired towards the man in the black Ford truck across the intersection.

He added that he and the driver of his vehicle circled through the subdivision and came back to the scene to check on the driver of the black Ford truck. However, by the time they returned to the intersection the black truck was gone.

The witness then noticed traffic was stopped on Old Greenhouse Road east of Concord Green Drive. They drove over to where traffic was stopped and realized that a vehicle traveling behind them before had been struck by the gunfire. This was the vehicle the James couple was driving in.

James’ husband was not injured in the shooting.

Investigators say they have received multiple anonymous tips saying the person who owned the white SUV was Blackledge.

Investigators showed a previous mugshot of Blackledge as part of a photo array to the witness who saw the shooting at the intersection and he positively identified the suspect.

A Houston police officer contacted HCSO investigators and told them he had been working an extra job at Texas Children’s Hospital and was investigating a shooting victim that arrived by ambulance. He identified that victim as Blackledge and said he was treated for a gunshot would between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. on July 18.

The officer says Blackledge told him that he had been shot by an unknown person while he was driving his white vehicle. HCSO said once he was treated for his wound, he left the hospital.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Dog taken from 7-Eleven after owner had seizure has been found

ExxonMobil's Baytown plant has history of environmental violations

Former court TV bailiff charged with wife's murder is out on bond