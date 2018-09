HOUSTON – Detectives are investigating a possible murder-suicide after a man and a woman were found shot to death in a southwest Houston hotel room Tuesday.

Houston police say the two were found just after 9 a.m. at a hotel located in the 8200 block of the Southwest Freeway.

No other details have been released at this time.

