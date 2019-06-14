HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An online threat has been made against a local mosque in northwest Harris County, according to authorities.

The threat came in around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday against the Baitus Samee Mosque.

The threat was made on the alt-right online forum, 4-Chan. Authorities are still investigating if it was credible.

The Houston man who posted the threat calls himself a Fascist and was inspired by the man who carried out attacks at New Zealand mosques back in March.

Fifty one people were murdered at the two mosques and dozens more were injured.

The Islamic Society of Greater Houston said they received the reports of a threat against a non ISGH masjid.

Local agencies are investigating. The ISGH said the Houston Police Department as well as sheriffs' offices in Harris, Fort Bend, Montgomery and Brazoria counties have been contacted to provide additional security.

Law enforcement says worshipers will be safe and should not alter their routines.

Rizwan Khan is the Imam at the mosque and lives on the property. He says the community was surprised, but will stand strong.

“We want to teach people that your Muslims are fellow patriotic Americans. We’re here to help and improve the country any way that we can.” Khan said.

Muslim community leaders say because of other threats to local mosques in recent months – they’ve created their own security teams.

They want people to feel free to worship at all times, but say they need to balance that with safety precautions.

At this time, there have been no arrests.

