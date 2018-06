HOUSTON – Police are on the scene of an apparent murder-suicide in north Houston Monday morning.

According to the Houston Police Department, it happened just before 6 a.m. at the Driscoll Place apartments in the 1300 block of Gears Road.

Homicide detectives said a man shot his girlfriend multiple times and then shot himself.

Correction: Initial time of call was 5:45am. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 25, 2018

No other details are available at this time.

