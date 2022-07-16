HPD: 2 officers injured in crash with DWI suspect

The driver and two officers were transported to a nearby hospital following the crash, but no major injuries were reported.

HOUSTON — Two Houston police officers were injured following a major crash with a suspected intoxicated driver, police say.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Gulfton Street and Westward Street near Benavidez Elementary School.

Sgt. Dunn with HPD's Vehicular Crimes Division says the officers were on the way to assist on another call. While turning left on Westward, they were struck by the suspect who appeared to be driving the wrong way on Gulfton.

Police say there are indications the suspect was impaired.

Both officers were transported to the hospital, but police say they did not suffer major injuries. The suspect was also taken to the hospital, but his condition is not known at this time.