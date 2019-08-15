HOUSTON — A young woman found dead along the Katy Freeway late last month has now been identified.

The body of 22-year-old Tracy Williams, also known as Tracy Single, was found outside a gas station in the 11000 block of the Katy Freeway.

She had sustained a puncture wound and severe lacerations, according to police.

The medical examiner released a photo of Williams earlier this week in an effort to identify her.

Detectives are now hoping some will come forward with information about the killer.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

