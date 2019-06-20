HOUSTON — Police have identified the suspect accused of attempting to carjack a woman outside of a southwest Houston Burger King.

Dahani Davis, 23, is in the hospital after Houston Police shot at him following a chase and the attempted carjacking Wednesday.

Investigators said Davis and another suspect carjacked someone earlier Wednesday before leading police on a chase later in the afternoon when police spotted the stolen car. The second suspect surrendered, but Davis allegedly ran into the Burger King and terrorized customers until officers were forced to shoot him.

Davis is charged with aggravated robbery and felon in possession of a weapon.

