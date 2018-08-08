PASADENA, Texas – Police are searching for a suspect who they say beat an elderly man to death outside his vehicle early Sunday morning.

Pasadena Police said Silvano Dejesus Echavarria is charged with capital murder and remains on the run.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspect who they say beat the 83-year-old victim.

We are looking for the murder suspect in these photos. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000.00. You can call 713-222-TIPS, text, visit the mobile app, or go to https://t.co/viGm9MvwTN to provide information. As always, you can remain anonymous. pic.twitter.com/iayLkL7M0t — Pasadena Police Dept (@PasPoliceTx) August 6, 2018

Officers found the victim with injuries to his head near his vehicle just before 7 a.m. Sunday in the 4200 block of Shaver.

Police said identified victim as Pedro Munive.

Surveillance video at the apartment complex captured the incident.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest. To submit a tip, call (713) 222-TIPS (8477).

