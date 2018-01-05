HOUSTON – Houston police and the medical examiner responded to the parking garage of a Memorial apartment complex early Tuesday.

A man was reportedly shot and killed inside the garage of the Domain West apartments near Memorial at Dairy Ashford.

Investigators looked over the crime scene and found bullet casings found on the second floor of the garage.

The victim has since been identified Sam Kyle James, 31.

Houston police say the man told his girlfriend he was going to the garage to meet someone. Around midnight he was found dead.

There is no known suspect nor motive in the shooting.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

