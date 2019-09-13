SPRING, Texas — Houston homicide detectives have identified the victim whose body was found wrapped in a blanket near Cypress Creek earlier this week.
An autopsy showed 31-year-old Bernabe Torres was stabbed several times.
His brother-in-law, 32-year-old Akira Smith, was arrested and charged with murder.
Detectives haven't released other details, including a motive.
A fisherman found the victim's body Wednesday on the bank of the creek near the 4200 block of Treaschwig Road.
RELATED: Body wrapped in blanket found in Cypress Creek in Spring
ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM
- 'We’re going to find you' | Carjacking suspects shot officer 3 times, beat priest in violent crime spree, police say
- Former student with gun caused big scare at Langham Creek High School, Cy-Fair ISD says
- Mug shots: Here are the Greenpeace activists arrested in the Fred Hartman Bridge protest