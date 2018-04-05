HOUSTON -- Houston police on Friday released the mugshot of the man accused of stabbing his girlfriend multiple times, killing her at a bus stop on the southeast side.

The suspect, 57-year-old Herberot Ray Hill, is charged with murder in the 232nd State District Court for his role in the killing of Debra Flowers Haggerty, according to the Houston Police Department.

It was early Thursday morning when police were called to a bus stop on Broadway and Bellfort not far from Hobby Airport. They found the victim dead at the scene.

Investigators later determined Haggerty lived at a nearby apartment complex. Neighbors there told police they heard Haggerty and her boyfriend, Hill, arguing for several hours. Officers later located the boyfriend and found sufficient evidence to take him into custody and charge him for the crime.

HPD says Haggerty may have been stabbed more than a dozen times.

Neighbors suspect domestic violence based on what they told us they heard overnight.

“All I can say is I hope her family finds peace and prayers out to her family and everything,” said one neighbor.

