Police gave the all-clear after investigating after a suspicious package was found at a Beaumont mosque.

Beaumont Police confirmed that they investigated the package and found it to contain papers.

A board member at the Islamic Center of the Triplex also told 12News the all-clear had been given.

Several callers to the 12News newsroom also reported a heavy police presence at the mosque located on Cardinal Drive in the south end of Beaumont.

The board member who called said an event being held at the event tonight was disrupted by the discovery.

The discovery comes one day after a "package bomb" detonated at the offices of St. Stephen's Epsicopal Church on Delaware Street in Beaumont.

