A girl was sexually assaulted in La Porte Sunday night and the suspect is still out there.

The victim was walking alone near the La Porte Public Library when she was ambushed and assaulted in the 600 block of South Broadway, according to La Porte police.

The suspect is described as a white male with short brown hair and facial stubble. He’s 20 to 30 years old and was last seen wearing a black tank top and boxers.

The man has at least two tattoos: A date tattoo on his right wrist; and a female on the upper chest near his shoulder.

He fled the scene on foot and was heading toward the 200 block of West F Street.

If you have any information about the case, please call the La Porte Police Department at 281-471-2141.

