A Freeport mom has been charged in connection with the death of her baby son.

Kaysie Lynn Broaddus, 23, is charged with felony injury to a child.

Her 1 -year-old baby died last October after someone called 911 to report he was unresponsive.

Police say Broaddus was intoxicated when they arrived at the home.

Toxicology results later showed Broaddus and her baby had synthetic marijuana in their system.

"It’s possible the child possibly grabbed it, ate it, put it in his mouth," said Freeport Police Chief Ray Garivey. "Obviously someone has to be held responsible. The child didn’t find it on his own, he didn’t go buy it on the street. It had to be provided to him."

Garivey said it's the first case of its kind in Freeport.

Broaddus is in the Brazoria County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

