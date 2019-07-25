HOUSTON — The man wanted for stealing an English Bulldog in May has been taken into custody, police said.

The Houston Police Robbery Division said a Crime Stoppers tip led to the arrest of 20-year-old James Washington.

Watch: Man steals English Bulldog from woman, police say

Police said on May 3, Washington met up with a woman in the 2300 block of South Wayside, pretending to be interested in buying her dog.

He held and inspected the dog then police said he told the woman, “I'm taking this dog and if you do anything, I'm going to ____ you up."

Police said Washington then ran away with the dog without paying for it.

The English Bulldog is valued at $2,500 and still has not been found.

Washington has been charged with robbery.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM: