HPD: Suspect crashes into patrol unit during half-hour chase in stolen vehicle

Officers say the suspect had been shot twice three days before.

HOUSTON — A suspect is hospitalized after a chaotic and bizarre police chase Monday night in the Westchase area.

Houston police said officers responded to a call about a stolen vehicle at around 11:30 p.m. and tracked the vehicle -- an SUV -- through GPS to a Chevron gas station on Country Creek and Bissonnet.

The suspect took off, leading officers on a chase that lasted for about 30 minutes, police said. At one point, the suspect intentionally backed into a patrol unit and hit another innocent driver in front of him before taking off again.

Police said the suspect eventually stopped on Westpark, but got out and ran. Police caught him, but while they were putting him in handcuffs, he became unresponsive.

That's when he was taken to Ben Taub Hospital. We don't know his condition, but we're told he's stable.

Police said it turns out that the suspect had been shot twice in the chest three nights ago and had been recovering at a different hospital. They say he stole an the SUV, which was an Uber that was left running outside the hospital.

Police said the area where they first spotted him in that stolen vehicle is the same spot where he was said to have been shot days before. It's not clear why he returned to that same location.

The suspect was arrested wearing only a hospital gown.

He faces felony evading and auto-theft charges.

