HPD: Chase in stolen ambulance reaches 100 mph on 610 Loop

The suspect led officers on a half hour chase with speeds getting up to 100 mph, police said.

HOUSTON — An ambulance was stolen from Memorial Hermann in the Texas Medical Center leading to a long and intense chase on the 610 Loop Thursday morning, Houston police said..

Police said officers responded to a call of a stolen ambulance just before midnight late Wednesday and found the stolen rig heading north on the Loop near Beechnut.

Police said the suspect driver had just been discharged from the hospital when he took off in an ambulance that was left running out outside the facility.

The suspect led officers on a half-hour chase with speeds getting up to 100 mph, police said. Part of the chase was caught on camera as the ambulance whizzed by with police in pursuit.

WATCH: Video shows police chase stolen ambulance running on rims.

The suspect refused to pull over and got off and on several freeways as he tried to elude officers, police said. He eventually slammed into a median on Glen Chase which disabled the ambulance including running some of the wheels down to the rims.

Once the suspect finally stopped, deputies who were assisting HPD smashed a window and dragged the driver from the vehicle, police said.

Police said tires on some of their patrol cars were also blown out along the way due to spike strips used to try and stop the suspect. Luckily, no one was hurt during this intense chase.

"This could have ended badly for a lot of people, but again we got minor injuries on the suspect, we got the ambulance,” HPD Lt. Wilkens said. “Yeah, we lost some tires tonight but you know what kudos to all these HPD and Harris County guys… because no one understands how stressful it is when you're out doing this kind of stuff."

The suspect is likely to face several charges including evading arrest.