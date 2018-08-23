HOUSTON — A high-speed chase came to an abrupt end in northeast Harris County Thursday afternoon when the suspect dove out of his red Kia Soul and hit the ground face-down.

He was wearing a J.J. Watt jersey as officers surrounded him.

They handcuffed him and took him into custody.

Deputies said the "possible robbery suspect" took off when they tried to pull him over.

The chase started in the 1300 block of Hartwick and ended in a residential neighborhood in the 12600 block of Braecrest.

