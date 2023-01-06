Police chase that started in Montrose ends in Rice Village, HPD says

Houston police say the suspect they were chasing hit at least one other vehicle before he was taken into custody on University Blvd.

HOUSTON — A Houston police chase that started in the Montrose area ended in Rice Village around noon Thursday.

We're working to find out why police tried to pull over the suspect's vehicle on Montrose Blvd. near West Gray.

He took off and zipped past several businesses and restaurants along Montrose during the busy lunchtime period.

The chase ended on University Blvd. near Kelvin Dr. in the Rice Village shopping area where the suspect was taken into custody, HPD said.

He hit at least one other vehicle during the chase, according to HPD, but no injuries were reported.