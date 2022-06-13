HPD: Innocent person killed after police chase leads to crash

Details are limited at this time, but HPD says the driver of a vehicle they were following crashed into a second vehicle.

HOUSTON — An innocent person is dead after a short police chase ended in a crash, according to Houston police.

The crash happened at the intersection of the Southwest Freeway and Beltway 8 feeder roads around 12:23 a.m. Monday.

Details are limited at this time, but HPD says the driver of a vehicle they were following crashed into a second vehicle. A person in the second vehicle died at the scene.

Police have not said why they were chasing the first driver.