HPD: Innocent person killed after police chase leads to crash

HOUSTON — An innocent person is dead after a short police chase ended in a crash, according to Houston police.
The crash happened at the intersection of the Southwest Freeway and Beltway 8 feeder roads around 12:23 a.m. Monday.
Details are limited at this time, but HPD says the driver of a vehicle they were following crashed into a second vehicle. A person in the second vehicle died at the scene.
Police have not said why they were chasing the first driver.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.