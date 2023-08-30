Woman leads police on high-speed chase from Montgomery County to northwest Harris County

The chase started around 12:35 p.m. in the Shenandoah area and ended about 30 miles away on the Sam Houston Tollway near Highway 290.

SHENANDOAH, Texas — A high-speed chase through two counties ended Wednesday afternoon with a woman taken into custody.

The chase started in the Shenandoah area of Montgomery County around 12:35 p.m.

The driver in a black Chevrolet Malibu headed south on I-45 with Shenandoah and Oak Ridge police and the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office chasing her.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office joined the chase at some point.

The woman exited the North Freeway and turned around to head northbound.

She then exited at Beltway 8 eastbound and did another U-turn to head westbound. A successful pit maneuver caused her to spin and stall near 290 in northwest Harris County, approximately 30 miles from where the chase started.

About half a dozen officers with guns drawn and at least one K-9 surrounded the vehicle. The woman surrendered without incident.

Shenandoah police said they were chasing the woman because she tried to cash a check at a bank using a stolen ID.