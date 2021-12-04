Driver flips car, crashes into tree during police chase in Humble

The driver was not injured in the crash and neither were any officers.

HUMBLE, Texas — A police chase early Monday morning in Humble ended with the suspect's vehicle in a tree.

Humble police said one of their officers tried to pull the suspect over for a traffic violation, but the suspect took off.

The suspect attempted to get on the Eastex Freeway near the Beltway, but he lost control near the entrance ramp and flipped his car which landed in a tree.

The driver was not injured in the crash and neither were any officers.

He was taken into custody without further incident. Police said he will likely be charged with felony evading.

Investigators are testing the suspect for intoxication.

