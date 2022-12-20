HPD: Driver leads police on chase from Willowbrook to Humble

The chase started in the Willowbrook area before ending in Humble.

HUMBLE, Texas — A police chase across the north side stretched for more than 10 miles early Tuesday, according to the Houston Police Department.

This started in the Willowbrook area near Highway 249 and FM 1960. There was a report of a man driving erratically in the area.

Houston police said they tried to pull him over, but he took off on FM 1960 all the way to Humble.

Police said they tried using spike strips and a PIT maneuver to slow down the driver but were not successful.