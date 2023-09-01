Stolen truck catches fire after chase near Galleria, police say

HPD said the truck hit spike strips and crashed into another driver before hitting a pole, which led the truck to split and catch fire.

HOUSTON — A stolen truck led officers on a high-speed chase through the Galleria area early Monday morning, according to Houston police.

The chase started around 5:30 a.m. near Westheimer Road and S. Gessner Road.

Police said they started chasing the stolen truck on the eastbound lanes of Westheimer.

HPD was able to place spikes near August Drive before the truck hit the strips and eventually crashed into another driver before hitting a pole at the intersection of Westheimer and Sage Road. The crash then caused the truck to be ripped in half, catching fire.

Thankfully, police said no one was hurt in the crash. Meanwhile, the man hit by the driver of the stolen truck said he's a doctor on his way to work and is just thankful to be alive.

"Out of the blue, I get hit in the middle of the intersection," the doctor said. "It should've cut my car in half. All the airbags go off. I get out of my car...I don't know how I'm alive."

Police said no injuries were reported in the crash and did not say what started the chase.

