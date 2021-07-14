Police chase ends with crash into popular taco restaurant in Houston’s East Downtown

An officer was also involved in the wreck, but no serious injuries were reported.

HOUSTON — Houston police were searching for multiple suspects after a chase and crash in East Downtown early Wednesday.

It happened shortly before 4 a.m. and ended with a crash into the popular Brothers Taco House on Emancipation.

It’s unknown why police were chasing the suspects. After the crash, the suspects jumped out of their Toyota Camry and ran. One was caught while the search continued for others.

A perimeter was set up as the investigation continued.

The restaurant itself did not appear to sustain major damage.