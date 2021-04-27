Police chase ends in deadly crash, fire in northeast Houston

The suspect in a high-speed chase was killed when he crashed into a pole and his vehicle went up in flames, according to HCSO.

HOUSTON — A high-speed chase in northeast Houston ended in a fiery crash when the suspect slammed into a pole Friday afternoon.

The unidentified suspect died at the scene, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

No one else was hurt.

Deputies say they were chasing him because he was driving a stolen pickup truck.

It happened around 3:20 p.m. in the 4500 block of North McCarty.

Houston police are headed to the scene since it happened in the city limits.

