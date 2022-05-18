Suspect in custody after hitting multiple vehicles during brief chase in SE Houston

The chase began after an attempted traffic stop Wednesday afternoon.

HOUSTON — A suspect is in custody after crashing into three vehicles during a chase Wednesday in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

Houston police said at about 1 p.m., officers were conducting a violent crime undercover investigation at an apartment building off the Gulf Freeway when they spotted a white Camero engaging in drug activity.

Police said the officers attempted to stop the driver of the Camero in the 10900 block of Gulf Freeway but the driver refused and a chase began.

The chase lasted about 10 minutes before the suspect crashed into three separate cars near Scarsdale and the Gulf Freeway.

At least one person was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The suspect surrendered and was taken into custody. He is facing charges of invading arrests and possession of a controlled substance.

