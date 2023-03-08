Man dies in crash during police chase in The Woodlands, MCSO says

The driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the embankment on Woodlands Parkway where he was pronounced dead, deputies said.

Example video title will go here for this video

This started at 9 p.m. when deputies responded to a disturbance on Lake Robbins Drive in The Woodlands. When deputies arrived at the scene, they spotted a man involved speeding away in a car.

Deputies said they tried to stop the vehicle when the driver lost control of the car. The car then went off the roadway and crashed into the embankment on the Woodlands Parkway Bridge.

The driver of the car was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.

Two deputies crashed into each other on Grogans Mill Road while responding to the deadly crash, but were not injured.

Homicide detectives with the sheriff’s office and DPS troopers responded to the scene and are investigating.

The sheriff’s office said the name of the driver involved in this crash is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.