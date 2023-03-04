Driver in stolen box truck leads police on chase on taxiways at IAH, authorities say

A video showed the box truck ahead of several police units during a chase on JFK Boulevard heading toward terminals at IAH.

HOUSTON — A man in a stolen box truck was arrested after leading police on a chase and crashing at George Bush Intercontinental Airport on Monday night, according to officials.

Authorities said it happened just after 9 p.m.

Harris County Precinct 4 officials said deputies tried to pull the truck over when they realized it was stolen. They said the driver, later identified as a 35-year-old man, refused to stop and led them on a chase that went through Montgomery and Harris counties.

The driver of the truck eventually led authorities onto JFK Boulevard heading toward Bush Airport, officials said.

That's when authorities said they used spikes to pop the front tires of the truck.

Law enforcement officials continued chasing the truck, which they said crashed through a gate and onto airport property. They said he led authorities on a chase on taxiways at the airport before ditching the truck and running.

After a brief search, authorities said the man was found in the tunnels at an airport hotel and was taken into custody.

Since the chase ended at the airport, the truck was immediately checked for explosive devices, officials said. Those tests were negative, according to authorities. Officials said they weren't sure what else was in the truck.

Authorities said the chase lasted about 30 minutes and there were no other passengers. The driver could face federal charges since he drove onto airport property.