HOUSTON — A burglary call led to a chase in east Houston overnight where an officer’s patrol car was damaged by a flying tire.
The incident started at about 2:40 a.m. Monday when Houston police officers responded to 299 Gellhorn just outside the 610 East Loop, according to Lt. Bruce with the Houston Police Department.
Police saw a truck with two suspects leaving the scene with stolen 18-wheeler tires in the back. Police chased the suspects, and during the pursuit a tire flew out of the truck and smashed the front windshield of a patrol unit.
The pursuit continued in circles through a nearby neighborhood before the suspects drove through a field and got stuck in a ditch at Eastland and Sexton. Both suspects fled on foot but were apprehended when an K-9 officer bit one of them. A helicopter also assisted in the pursuit and search.
Police said possible charges for the pair include evading in a motor vehicle, felony theft and burglary.
Police said the passenger in the vehicle also had several outstanding felony warrants.
Their names have not been released.
