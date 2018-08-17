PASADENA, Texas - A man has been arrested for kidnapping and setting a woman's car on fire in Pasadena, according to the Pasadena Police Department.

Officers say Terrance Washington, 27, kidnapped Candace Akin around 11 p.m. on August 8 at her apartment complex at 3635 Shaver.

According to police, Akin's daughter called 911 after she heard her mother screaming in the complex's parking lot.

The daughter said Washington forced her mother in her car and then drove off.

Two days later, the South Houston Fire Department got a call about a car fire in the 3300 block of Shaver.

Police say it was Akin's car and her body was discovered in the backseat.

The Harris County Medical Examiner is currently investigating the cause of death.

Washington was arrested near the vehicle on an unrelated charge not long after officers arrived on the scene.

After gathering a large amount of evidence and conducting multiple interviews, the suspect admitted to taking the victim, her vehicle, and lighting the vehicle on fire.

The suspect is currently in custody and charged with Aggravated Kidnapping and Tampering with Evidence.

It's unclear at this time if the suspect and the victim knew each other or if it was a random act of violence.

Washington could face additional charges after the victim's cause of death is released.

